Suspect Arrested in Elk Grove Avery Gardens Apartments Homicide

ELK GROVE — An arrest has been made in the recent Elk Grove homicide at Avery Gardens Apartments.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday in the apartment complex’s parking lot.

When officers arrived they found a deceased male in the driver’s seat of a parked car. Officers also received a call that a male, Michael Jones, was checked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds.

Through their investigation detectives determined the 27-year-old was responsible for the homicide at Avery Gardens.

After being medically cleared, Jones was arrested for murder and was transported to the Sacramento Main County Jail.