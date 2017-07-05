Two Roseville Schools Experience Theft, Vandalism During Summer Nights

ROSEVILLE — Roseville police are asking residents to keep their eyes open – especially at night – after two area schools were vandalized in recent weeks.

In late June, George Sargeant Elementary School had sprinkler heads torn out along with other vandalism acts. On the same day, Buljan Middle school had their snack shack broken into.

“They ripped the door completely out, went inside, and took water and I think some candy,” Buljan Middle School custodian Kevin Schumacher said.

Dee Dee Gunther with the Roseville Police Department says the vandals caused $5,000 in damages and only stole about $25 worth of candy and soda.

“Yeah, what a waste,” 8th-grade teacher Logan Fry said. “This is the first time I’ve been here in two weeks, so I know faculty is not here much this time of year, so it’s pretty much a ghost town.”

Most days custodial staff is on campus but their are less eyes on campus once night falls.

“The school pays the price and now we got to fix the door and it’s not cheap,” Schumacher said.

After having their sprinkler systems damaged at George Sargeant Elementary, staff has asked police for extra patrols.

“It’s a fairly common problem at all of our school campuses, it’s summer time, people have a little more time on their hands,” Gunther said.

Right across from the elementary schools are homes. Police believes these neighbors can help deter and possible catch these criminals.

“Keep your eyes open, there’s a lot of people at the park here that play baseball, soccer, all that stuff. Keep your eyes out,” Schumacher said.