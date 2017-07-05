Wounded Puppy Found Alive in Suitcase Floating Down the Delta

LINCOLN — A local rescue is caring for a wounded puppy found floating down the California Delta in a zipped up suitcase.

NorCal Bully Breed Rescue reports the 6-month-old puppy was taken in Monday after boaters pulled in the suitcase and discovered her inside.

The puppy arrived at the Stockton Animal Shelter where they assessed the exposed bones in her left front leg. She also had a road rash along her side and several abrasions.

Additionally, through tests, she was found to have a fractured pelvis and a compound fracture in her wounded leg, according to NorCal Bully Breed Rescue. Thursday they will determine if the leg will need to be amputated.

The foster-based nonprofit rescue is asking for donations to help cover the puppy’s medical costs, including the surgery on her leg, which they estimate will cost at least $5,000.

Warning: The video below contains graphic content showing the dog’s wound.