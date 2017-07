TURLOCK — Authorities in Turlock are asking for help locating a Turlock resident who went missing Thursday afternoon.

Maurice Brown, 23, is severely autistic and non-verbal. He went missing from the Modesto Transit Center at 1001 9th Street around 12:45 p.m.

Brown also suffers from seizures.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt with black and blue shorts.

If you see Brown, please call 9-1-1.