The Tailgater 44 truck stopped by the FOX40 studio to show us what they have cooking this summer.

Paul chatted with Tailgate 44's Bernie Rondez as he cooked new dishes on the skillet. He added an assortment of vegetables and seasonings to create delicious meals.

Those who are interested in treating themselves should click here to see the nearest stops of Tailgater 44 Food Truck or contact them at (916)-430-0955.