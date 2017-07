Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINTERS -- A grass fire has spread to 1,000 acres west of Winters and is 15 percent contained.

According to the Winters Police Department, there is a road closure at Highway 128 and Pleasants Valley Road until noon Friday.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Pleasant View Road and Los Positos near Hwy 21. Advisory evacuations have been issued for Golden Bear Estates.

Traffic controls are in place, police said.

It was not immediately clear what started the fire.

Winters city manager out at #WintersFire command post distributing evacuation info for the same homes, for the 4th year in a row. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/MNwnIrA9Vi — Nicole Comstock (@ComstockNEWS) July 7, 2017

#wintersfire along hwy 128 & Pleasants Valley Road has now burned 80 acres. It's 102 degrees out here where firefighters are working @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/ZIFqBPko3n — Nicole Comstock (@ComstockNEWS) July 6, 2017