Less than two weeks away, beautiful music will be gracing peoples ears during the Project #FightWithFaith Concert on Friday, July 21.

In honor of a man who lost his fight to cancer, Company Legacy Movement is putting together a show with quality artists, from multi-Grammy award winning gospel singer Israel Houghton and New Breed to more, according to Executive Directors Dave Santos and Joe Archie.

The doors open at a hour early at 7 p.m. while the event runs from at 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

