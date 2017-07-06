Lodi Teen Wakes Up to Find Burglar in Her Home, Suspect Arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- A Lodi teen woke up to find a burglar in her room early Thursday morning around 4: a.m., according to police.

The teen says the man was in her home with a flashlight looking for property to take.

Investigators said the teen scared the man and he ran out of the Maple Street home with some of her property. He was later arrested and police recovered some of the woman's belongings.

The 21-year-old man police referred to as "Perez" was booked into jail after he was located not too far from the home.

The Lodi family was just happy no one got hurt during the incident.