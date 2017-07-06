Macklemore Surprises Grandmother in Modesto for 100th Birthday, Shoots Music Video

MODESTO — Rapper Macklemore dropped his newest music video Thursday, starring his grandmother.

Macklemore surprised Grandma Helen at her home in Modesto in June.

In the video for his latest single “Glorious,” he tells his grandmother they can do anything she wants for her 100th birthday. They drive around in a Cadillac convertible, throw eggs at a house, do karaoke, hit the arcade, visit a tattoo parlor, a thrift shop (get it?), play cards with friends and get a visit from a firefighter stripper.

Grandma Helen even ends up with a fresh pair of Yeezy Boost 350s.

“Glorious” will appear on Macklemore’s forthcoming album.