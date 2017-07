Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTECA -- Two big rigs were involved in a crash on southbound 99 just north of Highway 120 in Manteca around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

One of the big rigs rolled over several times spilling a large amount of diesel fuel.

The crash took out an exit sign on the freeway.

Neither big rig was towing a trailer.

One  of the drivers was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries

