Oroville Spillway Construction Hits Milestone as Crews Begin to Pour Concrete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OROVILLE -- The rebuilding of the Oroville Dam spillway is really coming along.

Gone now is almost the entire length of the old, lower end of the structure. But memories of the spillway's collapse and subsequent evacuations of proven more durable.

"Oh yeah. I think that a lot of people make jokes about it. Like 'The damn dam,' just to process through it," Oroville resident Rachel Cowan said.

Thursday, nearly five months after the crisis at the dam, the rebuilding effort hit a new milestone. Crews began to pour the first significant layers of concrete that will serve as the foundation for the replacement.

But it's just one step in a $275 million, multi-year project -- though the Department of Water Resources says the new spillway will be up and running by the next rainy season.