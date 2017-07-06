Roseville Police Begin Carrying Drug to Halt Opioid Overdoses

ROSEVILLE — Roseville Police officers have started to carry Naxolone, a potentially life-saving drug that halts the effects of an opioid overdose.

Naxolone acts within minutes to restore breathing to someone experiencing an overdose.

Paramedics with the Roseville Fire Department have used the drug since 1985, and say they’ve used the drug on 89 patients in just the last two years.

Roseville Police now have Naxolone because of a grant through a partnership with the Placer Nevada County Medical Society.