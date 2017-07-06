Sacramento County Inmate Dies in Custody

SACRAMENTO — An inmate at the Sacramento County Main Jail died in custody, hours after his arrest, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The inmate’s identity was not released, but deputies say he was a 43-year-old man booked on domestic violence charges Wednesday.

Investigators said just before 5 a.m. Thursday, the man’s cellmate reported the man was in “medical distress.” A deputy arrived to find the man unresponsive.

It was not clear how the man died, but investigators say there were no signs of trauma and foul play is not suspected.