Sacramento’s Art Street Warehouse to be Transformed into Condos

SACRAMENTO — Construction crews will break ground later this year to turn the warehouse where Art Street was held into residential spaces.

An application with details including a map and design was turned into the city for review Thursday.

Phase 2B of The Mill at Broadway project will tear down the warehouse where Art Street was and add 43 residential units.

The project has about 5 phases total and it’s not expected to be complete for another five years but at the end of it The Mill will have 825 homes on a 32 acre site, a 3 1/2 acre park, a 2 1/2 acre community garden/farm and a commercial development.

About 100 people already live in the homes they’ve built in past phases.

The totally investment at the end of it will be more than $100 million.