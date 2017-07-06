Should Vendors Be Allowed to Provide and Sell Marijuana at County and State Fairs?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The new recreational marijuana law allows county and state fairs in California to provide sampling and selling of pot if local permits are obtained.

Parents outside the Raging Waters Water Park on the State Fair grounds don't like the idea that kids will be exposed to pot even though it would be legal like beer and wine which are served at the fair.

But others say since it is legal it would be OK at adult only areas. In addition, the state's biggest farm products are normally highlighted at the fair and the marijuana crop valued at approximately $20 billion far exceeds the state's best most profitable crop.

State Fair officials don't have to come up with policies until the 2018 fair when the law is in full effect.