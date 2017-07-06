Sierra Central Credit Union Now in Grass Valley

Gary took a trip to visit John Cassidy, CEO of Sierra Central Credit Union, and check out the all new branch in Grass Valley. Sierra Central Credit Union is a proud sponsor of Studio40 Live's American Hero Wedding and is giving our lucky couple, Lyssa and Fabian, a checking account with $500! Checking is easy with Sierra Central and there are a total of 18 different branches to choose from. Bank smarter with Sierra Central Credit Union!
More info:
Sierra Central Credit Union
1351 Harter Parkway, Yuba City, CA, 95993
(800) 222-7228
SierraCentral.com
Facebook: Sierra Central Credit Union