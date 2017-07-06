The Right Furniture for Your Next Event

Lindsey Ferguson and Megan Dodson of "Celebrations! Party Rentals and Tents" joined us to show off an outdoor furniture setup that they offer. They are a proud sponsor of Studio40 Live's American Hero Wedding and helped to make the wedding venue beautiful. Today they showed off some chairs, lanterns, and a fire pit that would make for an incredible outdoor gathering place. Find everything you need for your next event at "Celebrations! Party Rentals and Tents!"
More info:
Celebrations! Party Rentals & Tents
8845 Washington Blvd. #140, Roseville
(916) 773-2133
CelebrationsPartyRentals.com
Facebook: @CPRandTents
Twitter: @CPRandTents