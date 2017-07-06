Two Suspects Arrested in 2011 Homicide; Police Searching for Two Outstanding Suspects

MODESTO — Stanislaus County Sheriffs have arrested two suspects for the homicide of a 22-year-old man in 2011.

Authorities are still searching for two additional male suspects.

On November 26, 2011, close to midnight, deputies found Samuel Gallardo with a gunshot wound outside of El Paraiso Bar at 1500 Crows Landing Road. Gallado died later at the hospital.

During their initial investigation, detectives determined the shooting appeared to be gang-related and they learned the suspects were Hispanic males between 18 and 25 years old.

Following leads over the last six years detectives identified 26-year-old Jorge Delatorre, 28-year-old Hector Mendoza, 24-year-old Tony Macias and 27-year-old Tomas Solorio as suspects.

Delatorre was arrested for murder, participation in a criminal street gang and criminal conspiracy on June 18 at his home in Waterford.

Mendoza was arrested for murder and criminal conspiracy at his job in Riverbank on July 5.

Authorities are still looking for Macias and Solorio.

If you have any information on their whereabouts call Detective Cory Brown at 209-567-4485.