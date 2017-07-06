Your Weekend, July 6th

Posted 2:00 PM, July 6, 2017, by

Courtesy of Sacramento365, keep active this weekend by checking out some fun activities below.

Davis Downtown Annual Sidewalk Sale

Venue: Downtown Davis

When: July 7th- July 9th

Times: Starts at 9 a.m. (Closing times vary by store)

URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/davis-downtown-annual-sidewalk-sale/

Sound of Music Sing-A-Long

Venue: Crest Theatre

When: July 8th

Times: 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sound-music-sing-long/

Major League Lacrosse All-Star Game

Venue: Papa Murphy's Park, Cal Expo

When: July 8th

Times: 7 p.m.

URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/major-league-lacrosse-star-game/

Sacramento Bastille Day

Venue: The Handle District

When: July 9th

Times: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-bastille-day/

Make It A Night Pick: Fiesta de Frida

Venue: Latino Center of Art and Culture

When: July 9th

Times:1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/fiesta-de-frida/

Restaurant:

Vallejo's

1100 O Street, Sacramento, CA

http://www.vallejosrestaurant.com/

Bar:

Jamie's Bar and Grille

427 Broadway, Sacramento, CA

http://jamiesbroadwaygrille.com/index.html

  • Lifestyle Morning

    Your Weekend, June 22

  • Lifestyle Morning

    Your Weekend, June 15

  • Lifestyle Morning

    Your Weekend, June 9

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, May 25

  • Lifestyle Morning

    Your Weekend, June 1

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, May 4

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, April 20

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, April 6

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, May 18

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, June 29

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, April 13

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, May 11

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, April 27