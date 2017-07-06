Your Weekend, July 6th

Davis Downtown Annual Sidewalk Sale
Venue: Downtown Davis
When: July 7th- July 9th
Times: Starts at 9 a.m. (Closing times vary by store)
URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/davis-downtown-annual-sidewalk-sale/
Sound of Music Sing-A-Long
Venue: Crest Theatre
When: July 8th
Times: 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sound-music-sing-long/
Major League Lacrosse All-Star Game
Venue: Papa Murphy's Park, Cal Expo
When: July 8th
Times: 7 p.m.
URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/major-league-lacrosse-star-game/
Sacramento Bastille Day
Venue: The Handle District
When: July 9th
Times: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-bastille-day/
Make It A Night Pick: Fiesta de Frida
Venue: Latino Center of Art and Culture
When: July 9th
Times:1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/fiesta-de-frida/
Restaurant:
Vallejo's
1100 O Street, Sacramento, CA
http://www.vallejosrestaurant.com/
Bar:
Jamie's Bar and Grille
427 Broadway, Sacramento, CA