The 2017 Major League Lacrosse All-Star Game coming up on July 8 and Paul and Simone are chatting with major league lacrosse player Greg Gurenilian AKA "The Beast." Greg plays Faceoff/Midfield for the New York Lizards and has won more faceoffs in MLL history than any other player with over 2,000 faceoff wins between the regular season and postseason. In 2015 he was named MVP by Coca-Cola's.