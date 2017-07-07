Amazon Alexa Flash Briefings

Amazon Alexa offers customizable news updates called Flash Briefings. Users can choose from a list of news providers and rearrange the order of the sources.

Viewers can simply say, “Alexa, what’s in the news?” to get the latest Flash Briefing.

Flash Briefings come with default channels – NPR, BBC and the AP – but now you can get FOX40 in your Flash Briefings.

STEP-BY-STEP: How to add FOX40 to your News Briefings

First go to alexa.amazon.com in a web browser or open the Amazon Alexa app on Android or iOS.

Then go to Settings > Flash Briefing

Click Get more Flash Briefing content

Scroll to search for FOX40.

Click on the link for the feed and click Enable Skill to add it to your Flash Briefing

Watch tutorial on how to change order of your Flash Briefings

STEP-BY-STEP: Change the order of the source for your Flash Briefings

Go to alexa.amazon.com or to the Amazon Alexa app, go to Settings > Flash Briefing and click Edit Order in the top right corner

Use the hamburger button on the right, drag FOX40 up and drop it.

When you are finished rearranging, click Done in upper right corner