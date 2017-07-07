Amber Alert Activated After Mother, 1-Year-Old Abducted from Porterville

PORTERVILLE — California Highway Patrol has activated an extreme Amber Alert for a 1-year-old and her mother who were kidnapped in Porterville.

Around 2 p.m., Deleyza Ceron’s mother, 22-year-old Maria Sanchez Palomares, was assaulted and taken along with the 1-year-old by two suspects. The Porterville Police Department also reports that Palomares’ brother, Juan Regalado, may be with them.

The Porterville Police Department reports suspects Valentin Angel Villasenor, 20, and Juan Santos Martinez, 40, reportedly attacked Palomares on South Ohio Street. Villasenor hit a Hispanic man, who was with the mother and child and eventually called police, in the head with a handgun.

Villasenor is reportedly in a relationship with the 22-year-old mother.

One-year-old Deleyza is Hispanic, 2-feet-11-inches tall, 40 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Palomares is also Hispanic, 5-feet-7-inches tall, 200 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Villasenor is a Hispanic male, 5-feet-6-inches tall, with a thin build, black hair and mustache and brown eyes. Martinez is also a Hispanic male, 5-feet-2-inches tall, 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The two suspects were last seen driving a mid-1990s white Chevrolet or GMC SUV. The license plate on the car is from Washington. According to CHP, the back window was broken out and covered in white tape. The left rear window does not work and should be down.

The alert is in effect for Kern, Tulare and San Bernardino counties.