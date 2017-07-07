Body Found in Sacramento River by Fisherman Has Been Identified

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Coroner’s Office have identified the man whose body was found by a fisherman in the Sacramento River.

The man has been identified as 23-year-old Nathan Cole.

Cole’s body was found near Pioneer Bridge on Wednesday.

The family has a Facebook page with information about his upcoming memorial on July 8.

They also have a GoFundMe set up to help pay for expenses.

“Very dear friends of mine (Lee Cole and Joe Wild) have lost their 23 year old son and grandson Nathan Cole due to a drowning in the Sacramento River Saturday evening. Any help for funeral arrangements would be very appreciated and helpful.”