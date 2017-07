OAKLAND — Firefighters in Oakland are battling a massive, 4-alarm blaze at a construction site.

Bay Area media report the building, near Lake Merritt, was a large apartment complex project. The fire was first reported around 4:20 a.m., according to KTVU.

One of the main walls of the building collapsed at 5:45 a.m.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire.

There were no reports of injuries.