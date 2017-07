OROVILLE — Fire crews are battling a 50-acre grass fire near Chinese Wall Road in Oroville five miles north of Bangor in Butte County.

The fire is on both sides of Chinese Wall Road making its way towards Swedes Flat Road.

Evacuations are in progress.

