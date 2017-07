This week for In Your Neighborhood, Gary and Sarah are hanging out in Woodland checking out some fun places to see in the area.

Gary checks out the newly re-opened State Theatre and the Burger Saloon in downtown Woodland.

Sarah had a ton of fun out at Velocity Island Park. This lake is a great place for families and kids to cool off at the facility's full size wake park, suitable for all wake boarding skill levels, beach volleyball court, beach side palapas, and a restaurant & bar.