LODI — Flames from a nearby junkyard fire have reportedly scorched the outside of a Lodi winery tasting room on Locust Street.

Burning car parts in the auto yard behind Jessica’s Grove Winery Ice House on Locust Street caused billowing, black smoke to fill the air in the area.

Officials have not reported what may have caused the fire.

