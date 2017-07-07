Newcastle Woman Arrested for Embezzling $100,000 from Youth Groups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWCASTLE -- A Newcastle woman was arrested Thursday for stealing funds from local clubs she volunteered for.

Kerri Avery was booked into Placer County Jail on a $100,000 bail, at least the same amount of money police suspect she embezzled from the Newcastle-Ophir Youth Soccer Club, Newcastle Parent Teacher Club and the Mid-Placer Little League. A judge will not be releasing the 41-year-old until she can prove where she got the money from.

Those groups were prompted to check their accounts after finding out that their volunteer treasurer had been arrested June 27 on suspicion of embezzlement, forgery and identity theft. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, a previous employer reported to detectives that Avery had taken $18,000 while working as a bookkeeper at his business.

Parents of the Newcastle youth clubs say Avery has two children involved in the groups she's accused of embezzling from.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have hired Avery as a bookkeeper to contact Detective Neher at 916-652-2445.