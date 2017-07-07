One Killed after Train Hits Car in Dixon

DIXON — One person was killed early Friday after a car was struck by an Amtrak commuter train in Dixon.

Investigators say the crash happened around 5 a.m. at the tracks near Pitt School and Porter roads.

Crews arrived to find the car mangled and engulfed in flames.

It was not immediately clear what led to the car getting hit, but Union Pacific reported passengers aboard the train did not feel the impact and the train was not damaged.

The train was headed westbound, toward the Bay Area.

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating the crash.