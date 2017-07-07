Organizers of Oak Park Peace Walk Hope to Spark Community Cohesion

OAK PARK — A local campaign has scheduled a peace walk in Oak Park in response to the uptick in violence in the area.

Friday’s Oak Park CommUNITY Peace Walk is just one of many events planned by the Black Child Legacy Campaign.

The walk was designed to connect Oak Park neighbors and encourage them to look after one another. People have been going door-to-door to let the community know about opportunities and events in the area as well as get their feedback on what improvements need to be made.

The mayor will walk along with Oak Park locals along an estimated 2 hour route that starts at Shiloh Baptist Church, goes to Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, then up to 8th Avenue, onto 40th Street and down to 14th Avenue then back to the church.