Sacramento Deputies Investigating Shooting; 1 Person Injured

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting.

At least one person has been shot and may have life threatening injuries.

Deputies responded to two scenes, one on Vanguard Drive and the other in front of the Sacramento County Juvenile Hall. A car riddled with bullet holes in front of the juvenile hall was surrounded by crime tape.

A connection between the two scenes has not been reported by deputies.

