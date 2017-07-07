Single-Car Crash in Stockton Kills Two Passengers

STOCKTON — Two people were killed in a single-car crash Thursday afternoon on southbound I-5 south of SR-12.

Around 2:05 p.m. a 39-year-old woman driving a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van lost control for unknown reasons while switching lanes. She then overturned in the fast lane and hit the center divider.

Investigators say she was driving at 70 mph when the accident happened.

There were 4 passengers in the van. A 16-year-old girl and a 73-year-old woman died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Authorities do not know at this time if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.