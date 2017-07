VACAVILLE — Vacaville Police say a small aircraft went down Friday morning.

The hard landing was reported in a field near Epic Street.

Small plane crash north of Nut Tree Airport. Pilot uninjured. No known fuel leaks. Happened shortly after takeoff. pic.twitter.com/LlE0DQvphC — City of Vacaville (@cityofvacaville) July 7, 2017

Officials said there was not much damage to the plane, and its sole occupant — the pilot — refused medical treatment.

According to city spokesperson Mark Mazzaferro, the plane took off from the Nut Tree Airport when there was some type of “issue” and the pilot had to make a hard landing.