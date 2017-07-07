UPDATE: Butte County Wall Fire Doubles in Size Overnight, Reaches 4,400 Acres

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUTTE COUNTY-- Fire crews are battling a grass fire that sparked near Chinese Wall Road in Oroville, five miles north of Bangor in Butte County.

As of Sunday morning, 1,086 personnel were working to fight the flames of the Wall Fire, which has spread to 4,400 acres and is 17 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

Three firefighters were injured as a result of the extreme temperatures and another firefighter sustained burn injuries. At least 10 homes have been destroyed in the fire and 200 structures in the area are threatened.

Cal Fire has released a list of evacuation orders and evacuation warnings. Law enforcement will not allow anyone into the evacuated areas.

#WallFire Additional Evacuation Orders have been issued pic.twitter.com/gUvAIzZFVG — CALFIRE Butte County (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) July 9, 2017

Road blocks have been set up at Forbestown Road to Black Bart Road (upper), Forbestown Road at Lumpkin Road, Forbestown Road at Hurleton Road (lower west end), Upham Road at Le Fevre Road, Swedes Flat Road at Oro Bangor Highway and Swedes Flat Road at Robinson Mill Road. Highway 162 is closed at Miners Ranch Road, according to Caltrans.

Butte County Sheriff has reported law enforcement agencies are not giving out "travel passes" to allow access to closed roads.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Church of Nazarene on 2238 Monte Vista Ave. Small animals can be taken to the Old County Hospital on 2279 Del Oro Road, Suite E. Owners may take large animals to Camelot Equestrian Park at 1985 Clark Road.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.