Wife of Former California Attorney General Arrested on Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TWAIN HARTE -- Nadia Davis Lockyer, wife of former California Attorney General Bill Lockyer, was arrested Thursday in Twain Harte.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office reports Davis Lockyer was arrested on suspicion of battery on a spouse.

Deputies report they got a call from a home on Fireside Drive about an intoxicated woman throwing things and yelling. When they arrived at the home where the Lockyers were vacationing and arrested Davis Lockyer, the sheriff's office says her blood alcohol concentration was at .22 percent.

She posted bail around 9 p.m. that evening.

Davis Lockyer is an attorney and, according to her Linkedin page, she works for the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. Her profile lists her as an executive director, though it is not clear when the page was last updated. She was formerly with the Alameda County Board of Supervisors and the Alameda County Family Justice Center.

She has a history of scandal, including admitting on multiple occasions to using methamphetamine. She also apparently had an affair with a construction worker who she met while she was in rehabilitation.

Wedesday, Davis Lockyer posted the following to her Facebook page: