Woman Sentenced to 10 Years in Lodi Baseball Bat Attack

LODI — The woman convicted in a 2016 baseball bat attack in Lodi’s Beckman Park was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday.

Dulce Rios will receive credit for time served, which is just over a year and a half.

Rios attacked 23-year-old Jackie Pickett with a bat on Jan. 4, 2016, in what investigators said was a random attack. The attack left Pickett critically injured, and she has been recovering ever since.

Pickett’s mother was in court Friday. She told FOX40 her daughter decided to not be present during the sentencing hearing because she wants to “move forward with her life.”

Rios was found not mentally competent to stand trial. The state prison board will decide where Rios will be housed. Her family asked she be placed in a psychiatric hospital in Lodi, so she can have ongoing family contact.