YUBA COUNTY — Cal Fire reports a brush fire has spread to 20 acres in an area 6 miles east of Olivehurst.

The flames are near Camp Far West Road and Wichita Way, situated south of Beale Air Force Base and just north of the Camp Far West Reservoir.

Firefighters are battling a 20 acre fire off Camp Far West Rd and Wichita Way, 6 miles east of Oliverhurst (Yuba County). #WestFire pic.twitter.com/f5upPycziV — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 9, 2017

Two air tankers and a helicopter are currently battling the blaze along with crews, according to YubaNet.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

