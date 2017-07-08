Family Hold Memorial Service for 23-Year-Old Who Drowned in Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO — The family of Nathan Cole, a 23-year-old whose body was found by a fisherman in the Sacramento River, held a memorial service in his honor.

Cole drowned July 1 while swimming with friends in the river.

His sister said he was struggling when he went under water and never came back up. She says his two friends went in after him but they couldn’t find him.

Dozens showed up at the service to pay their respects. The group shared a lot of tears and laughs while remembering the good times.

Cole was known for being talkative, funny and kind.

He lost his mom to complications from Lupus at 13 years old.

His family urges everyone to stay out of the Sacramento River and to use a life jacket if you do go in.