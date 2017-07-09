Butte County Establishes Fundraiser for Wall Fire Volunteers

OROVILLE — In just a few days, the Wall Fire has consumed 4,400 acres near Oroville.

At least 10 homes have been destroyed and 200 more structures are threatened. As of Sunday, four firefighters suffered injuries from either extreme heat or flames.

Butte County has established a fund to help the all-volunteer Search and Rescue arm of the sheriff’s office.

“Our Team is funded entirely by donations from community minded citizens. These donations are essential to help keep our Team properly trained and outfitted so that our all volunteer Team can safely rush into an evacuation area to help, while everyone else is rushing out,” a post from Butte County Search and Rescue read.

Tax deductible donations can be made by check or online.

Checks can be made out to Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue and mailed to PO Box 542, Chico, Calif. 95927.

Donations can also be made online by going to this website.