FRENCH CAMP — A fire that started in French Camp has been contained by crews.

Calls regarding the blaze on Harlan Road near Interstate 5 came in around 10:30 a.m., the Valley Regional Emergency Communication Center reports.

Officials could not confirm what sort of structure was involved or how much the structure has been damaged.

Stay with FOX40 News and FOX40.com for more updates as details on this story are made available.