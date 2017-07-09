Fire Breaks Out in London’s Camden Market

LONDON — Ten fire engines and more than 70 firefighters were battling a fire in London’s Camden Market, a well-known tourist attraction, early Monday morning, the London Fire Brigade said.

In a statement, the Fire Brigade added that the first three floors and roof of a building within the market were on fire.

No information about the cause of the fire or injuries was immediately available.

The open-air Camden Market, near central London, is a popular tourist attraction that features more than 1,000 shops, stalls, food outlets and entertainment venues.

A major fire also struck Camden Market in February 2008.