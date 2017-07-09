Vallejo Police Investigate Accusations of Officer Using Racial Epithet during Traffic Stop

VALLEJO — The Vallejo Police Department says it has launched an internal investigation into reports that an officer used a racial epithet during a traffic stop.

Officials say officers were investigating a carjacking report from a “nearby jurisdiction” when they pulled a car over. Police say a citizen took video of the encounter on a cellphone.

It was unclear what the officer said, but Vallejo Police issued a statement saying the language was unacceptable.

The officer was placed on leave as the investigation continues.