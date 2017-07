EL DORADO COUNTY — Crews have stopped the progression of a wildfire that spread to 100 acres along the south fork of the American River.

Cal Fire reports the Axel Fire is now 50 percent contained after the blaze broke out Saturday around 4:38 p.m. near Barrister Court.

No structures have been damaged or destroyed as a result of the flames.

The cause of the Axel Fire is still under investigation.

