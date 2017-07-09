Woman in Critical Condition Following Citrus Heights Mobile Home Fire

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A woman is in critical condition following a fire at a mobile home park in Citrus Heights.

The fire sparked at at Imperial Manor, a mobile home park for senior citizens on Rosebud Lane.

One woman was injured in the fire. Neighbors say she was sleeping on the couch when flames began to engulf the home.

Firefighters pulled the woman from the home. She’s hospitalized in critical condition.

Firefighters say that two dogs were also removed from the burning home. They did not survive.

Crews were able to contain the spread of the fire to one unit.

Firefighters describe the scene as “heartbreaking,” and remind everyone to have working smoke detectors in their homes.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.