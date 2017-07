Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sam Sawyer, Tour de Fat manager, and Jim Brown of the Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates (SABA), joined us to talk about the upcoming Tour de Fat, presented by New Belgium Brewing Company. Enjoy beer, bikes, and music at Tour de Fat!

More info:

Tour de Fat

July 11th, 7pm-11pm

Ace of Spades

NewBelgium.com/TourDeFat