Car Crashes Through Woodland Dollar Tree

WOODLAND — The Woodland Fire Department reports Sunday night a car crashed through a Dollar Tree in Woodland.

An elderly driver smashed through a large window of the Dollar Tree on 18 West Court St. While attempting to park in the front of the business, the driver hit a bump and accidentally pushed the gas pedal instead of the break, according to officials with the Woodland Fire and Police departments.

Shattered glass was scattered throughout the front of the store and a display of office folders was knocked down. The fire department could not report the extent of the damage, but did report the building itself was not damaged.

No one was injured in the crash and police did not arrest the elderly driver.

The vehicle was removed from the building after fire and police officials assessed the scene.