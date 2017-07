Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Michael Theimann of Mother and Empress Tavern has joined up with Spam to create a grilled cheese for the opening weekend of the California State Fair.

From Friday through Sunday chef Theimann will be making his version of a grilled cheese with local brie, honey mustard, sourdough bread, chopped peaches and, of course, Spam.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spam's Tiny House of Sizzle Tour is going around America to bring Spam samples to the public with the help of well-known chefs.