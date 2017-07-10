Evicted Miracle Mile Businesses Adjusting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A month after nine businesses along Stockton's Miracle Mile were evicted over code violations, some are adjusting to their new locations.

Empresso Coffee House is now at March Lane and Pershing Avenue. Staff say the shop is thriving -- and people are going out of their way to stop in for coffee -- but they still want to move back into their old location.

Meanwhile, the Centrale restaurant is staying put. Its new location is on March Lane, right off Interstate 5.

Empresso and other businesses say their old property owner, Christopher "Kit" Bennitt, failed to address several code violations.

Bennitt's attorneys sent a letter to the City of Stockton last week, asking the order to vacate be lifted and the businesses to be allowed back.