TRUCKEE — A fire burning near the California-Nevada state line has shut down Interstate 80 in both directions.

The Farad Fire has burned about 500 acres in Sierra County, about 12 miles northeast of Truckee. It is only 5 percent contained.

Officials say the fire is pushing east and back toward the highway.

I-80 at Gold Ranch has been shut down until conditions improve. There was no estimated time for reopening.

Officials suggest taking Mount Rose Highway or Highway 50.