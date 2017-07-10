Metro Fire Helicopter Returns This Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- One of Metro Fire's two helicopters will be back in service this weekend.

One helicopter was damaged during an emergency landing in June, and another was grounded for routine maintenance.

Still, Metro Fire says, Sacramento County was covered.

"By this weekend, we should have our other helicopter up and able to fly," Metro Fire Captain Brian Gonsalves said.

But with July temperatures rising, this has been a busy time for Metro Fire. Some firefighters have even been sent to Butte County to help with the Wall Fire effort.

"But what we do internally with the county is we are able to back fill those positions, so it's not like Sacramento is drawn down at all, we're just sending additional help where we can," Gonsalves said.

And that additional help works both ways. If Sacramento County gets a wildfire that needs water airdrops, Metro Fire can call for help.

"Cal Fire is a huge help, and if we needed a helicopter on an incident, then we'd be more than able to go through them," Gonsalves told FOX40.com.

Metro Fire says creating a defensible space around your home is the best way to prepare for wildfire. If neighbors aren't keeping up on their property, you can contact Metro Fire who can then take steps to make sure you and your property will not be at risk.